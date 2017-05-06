Victim identified in fatal shooting in apartment parking lot

A 23-year-old man was found mortally wounded in a Warner Robins apartment complex parking lot early Saturday.
Rashaan Brack died after being rushed to Houston Medical Center, police spokeswoman Jennifer Parson stated in a news release.
Just after 4:30 a.m., Warner Robins police got a call about shots fired at Robin’s Landing Apartments complex at 320 Carl Vinson Parkway, according to the release.
Officers found Brack with at least one gunshot wound and lying in the parking lot.
One woman leaving the apartment complex as another Warner Robins police unit was arriving said she didn’t hear gunfire, but learned about killing on macon.com.
“I live over here and it scared the crap out of me,” she said, but was too afraid to give her name.
Seven hours after the shooting, crime scene investigators were still working behind a taped off area of the parking lot, barely visible from the road.
A man and woman wearing polos with the apartment complex company logo said there was no official statement about the incident.
The killing is under investigation and anyone with information is urged to call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Detective Jeff Herb is leading the investigation and can be reached at 478-302-5380.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
