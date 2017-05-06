Man dies after he’s found with gunshot wound in apartment parking lot

A 23-year-old man was found mortally wounded in a Warner Robins apartment complex parking lot early Saturday.
Just after 4:30 a.m., Warner Robins police got a call about shots fired at Robins Landing Apartment Complext at 320 Carl Vinson Parkway, according to a news release.
Officers found the man with at least one gunshot wound and lying in the parking lot.
He was taken to Houston Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The killing is under investigation and anyone with information is urged to call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments