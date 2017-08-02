More Videos

  • Accused killer in sports bar shooting in court

    Travis Bernard Thomas, 26, of Warner Robins, pleads not guilty Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017 in Jus One More sports bar slayings.

Travis Bernard Thomas, 26, of Warner Robins, pleads not guilty Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017 in Jus One More sports bar slayings. Becky Purser The Telegraph
Houston & Peach

Accused killer in Jus One More sports bar slayings appears in court

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

August 02, 2017 4:46 PM

PERRY

The accused killer in the March 2 shooting of two half-brothers at Jus One More sports bar appeared briefly in court Wednesday.

Travis Bernard Thomas Jr., 26, of Warner Robins, entered a plea of not guilty to two counts each of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The hearing was before Houston County Superior Court Judge Katherine K. Lumsden.

As Thomas was led in and out of the courtroom, he looked away from the family of the victims who were seated in the front row. The victims’ mother broke down in tears.

Kenny Odel Hart Jr., 24, and Jabrial Odeal Adams, 26, both of Warner Robins, were each shot in the chest area about 1 a.m. at the sports bar on 4993 Russell Parkway, Suite 100.

According to Warner Robins police, a fight broke out just before shots were fired. Although hundreds of people were in the bar, few initially would talk with police.

Thomas was arrested March 14 hiding in a house in Ridgeland, South Carolina, by U.S. marshals and Jasper County sheriff’s deputies, after an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers.

Thomas allegedly fired several shots from a 9 mm handgun at both men, striking Adams at least three times and Hart at least once, arrest warrants said.

Thomas has a December 2012 Florida conviction for possession of cocaine with the intent to sell or deliver, according to an arrest warrant. Thomas was sentenced to five years probation, of which he was required to serve six months, according to Miami-Dade County, Florida, online records.

Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser

