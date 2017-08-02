Accused killer in Jus One More sports bar slayings appears in court

More Videos 0:38 Forest Hill Road work winding down, GDOT says Pause 0:42 Sam Poss' father: "Just remember the good things" 1:22 Music plays a part in church’s worship and outreach 1:22 Beginners welcome at weekly bike ride 2:12 Dawgs stomp on Gators 42-7 in Jacksonville 1:00 Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court 0:31 Rutland High's softball team gets school send off 1:30 White House press secretary invites Georgia family to meet Trump, tour White House 3:27 Cop Shop Podcast: What not to tell the cops when you're DUI 1:06 Hundreds of blood donors in Nevada line up help Las Vegas shooting victims Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Accused killer in sports bar shooting in court Travis Bernard Thomas, 26, of Warner Robins, pleads not guilty Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017 in Jus One More sports bar slayings. Travis Bernard Thomas, 26, of Warner Robins, pleads not guilty Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017 in Jus One More sports bar slayings. Becky Purser The Telegraph

