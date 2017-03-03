Hundreds heard the gunfire; few talk to police in fatal shooting at Jus One More

Hundreds of people were inside Just One More sports bar when gunshots rang out early Thursday, but very few are talking to police.
Warner Robins police are asking patrons to contact officers who want to learn more about the shooting that killed Kenny Odel Hart Jr., 24, and Jabrial Odeal Adams, 26.
At about 1 a.m., a fight led to gunshots at the bar. Video from inside the building shows two men down on the floor, chairs overturned and bottles scattered about.
Both men were shot at least once in the chest.
No suspects have been identified.
Anyone with information is urged to call detective Shane Mann at 478-302-5378 or phone in anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
