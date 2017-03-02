Victims identified in double homicide at sports bar

Two Warner Robins men are dead after reports of an “active shooter” at a local sports bar.
Just after 1 a.m., Warner Robins police and Houston County sheriff’s deputies responded to Jus One More at 4993 Russell Parkway, according to a news release.
Kenny Odel Hart Jr., 24, and Jabrial Odeal Adams, 26, suffered fatal gunshot wounds to the chest area.
Warner Robins police spokeswoman Jennifer Parson said one of the victims was transported to the hospital in Peach County where he was pronounced dead.
The other man was dead at the scene, she said.
Investigators believe a fight broke out before the gunfire, but no suspect has been identified.
The Plantation Mill shopping center was roped off with yellow tape as investigators searched for evidence.
Some bar patrons and witnesses were detained at the scene during the investigation.
Just after 5 a.m., some of them were allowed to leave after their vehicles were searched.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Detective Shane Mann at 478-302-5378 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
