Two men shot dead after fight in sports bar

Two people are dead after reports of an “active shooter” at a Warner Robins sports bar.
Just after 1 a.m., Warner Robins police and Houston County sheriff’s deputies responded to Jus One More at 4993 Russell Parkway, according to a news release.
Two men, ages 24 and 26, suffered fatal gunshot wounds to the chest area.
Investigators believe a fight broke out before the gunfire, but no suspect has been identified.
The identities of the victims have not been released pending notification from their families.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Detective Shane Mann at 478-302-5378 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments