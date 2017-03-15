Accused killer in custody in double-homicide at Jus One More in Warner Robins

An accused killer is now in custody after the shooting deaths of two half-brothers at the Jus One More sports bar in Warner Robins on March 2.
U.S. Marshals and deputies from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office in Ridgeland, South Carolina, arrested 26-year-old Travis Bernard Thomas at about 4 p.m., according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post.
Athough witnesses were slow to come forward, Thomas was identified as the prime suspect in the fatal shooting.
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office social media post stated they got a call from deputies in Houston County who knew Thomas was in the Old House area near Ridgeland.
Officers found Thomas hiding in a house.
Warner Robins police secured arrest warrants for Thomas on the day the victims’ family laid them to rest.
Police said a fight broke out in the bar at about 1 a.m. and both men were shot in the chest area.
One died at the club, the other was pronounced dead at the hospital in Peach County.
Thomas is awaiting extradition to Houston County to face charges in the shooting.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments