Do you know this man? He’s wanted on murder charges in bar shooting

A 26-year-old man is sought in the March 2 double-homicide at Jus One More in Warner Robins.
Travis Bernard Thomas Jr. is sought on charges of two counts each of murder and aggravated assault, according to a Warner Robins police news release.
He’s also wanted on charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Kenny Odel Hart Jr., 24, and Jabrial Odeal Adams, 26, both of Warner Robins, were each shot at least once in the chest area about 1 a.m. March 2 at the bar on 4993 Russell Parkway, Suite 100.
A fight broke out just before shots were fired, the release said. It did not say whether Hart or Adams were involved in the altercation.
Anyone knowing Thomas’ whereabouts is asked to contact Warner Robins police Detective Shane Mann at 478-302-5381, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
For more on this story, come back later to macon.com.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
Comments