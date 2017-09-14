She was on the phone with 911 when she saw a fatally-wounded man collapse

Nikki Biggins saw a man toss a handgun and then collapse in the front yard of her mobile home Thursday morning.
The man, later identified as Curtis Thomas, 23, of Warner Robins, died at the hospital.
Biggins said she had confronted Thomas earlier when he had leaned into the open window of her black pickup truck.
She had said hello to him and another man as they came walking down Maplewood Drive in front of her mobile home. She was sitting on her front porch.
Biggins said she lost sight of the second man as she focused on Thomas, who was now “torso deep” into her pickup.
She asked him what he was doing?
He asked her how did the pickup crank up?
With a key, she responded.
Biggins said Thomas then showed his handgun — firing it into the air and saying, “I guess it’s a white man’s world.”
She ran back into her home to grab a cellphone and called 911. That call was made at 10:16 a.m.
Thomas was shot shortly afterward near the intersection of Maplewood Drive and Oakwood Drive, about a block away from Biggins home.
Biggins was still on the phone with 911 when she saw him running back toward her home after he’d been shot.
Biggins said she watched Thomas throw his gun into a neighbor’s yard near where a tire hung from a tree. He ran a few more feet before falling to the grass about 3 feet from her red sports utility vehicle.
Authorities had marked the area where Thomas collapsed with spray paint. He was taken by ambulance to Houston Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, said Houston County sheriff’s Capt. Ronnie Harlowe.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide, Harlowe said.
Sheriff’s Capt. Jon Holland said Thomas was involved in a confrontation with another person that resulted in shots being fired.
“We’ve been doing multiple interviews and following up on some leads, and we’re doing everything we need to do to determine what exactly happened out here this morning,” Holland said.
No one was in custody in connection with the case late Thursday afternoon, he said. He declined to say whether a suspect, or a person of interest, had been identified.
Houston County sheriff’s deputies, investigators, including narcotics investigators, and District Attorney George Hartwig, were among those at the crime scene Thursday.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
Comments