‘I got something for you,’ tenant told manager as he fired on her, warrant says

A Houston County grand jury has indicted a tenant on a charge of attempted murder in the shooting of his apartment manager.
Lawrence David Northcutt, 71, was also indicted on a charge of aggravated assault in the Aug. 15 shooting at Northside Gardens Apartments on Texas Avenue in Warner Robins.
Northcutt is accused of shooting 41-year-old Wendy Robinson, who other tenants said is the manager of the apartment complex located less than a mile from Northside High School.
She was shot multiple times in the abdomen area just before 10:15 a.m.
Tommy Perkins, who lives in the apartment complex, previously told the Telegraph that he learned about the shooting from his fiancee.
Robinson may have been trying to evict Northcutt, Perkins said.
“He didn’t take that really kindly, so he kind of told her to get away from his door,” Perkins said. “But she didn’t, and he thought she was trying to barge in.
“So he told her to hold on for a minute, and when he came back out, he had a shotgun, and from what I was told, she tried to take off and run, and he shot her,” Perkins said.
According to an arrest warrant, Northcutt told the apartment manager as he shot her: “I got something for you.”
The weapon was a .38-caliber handgun, according to both the warrant and indictment.
Northcutt remained jailed Wednesday at the Houston County Detention Center without bond.
Also Tuesday, a Houston County grand jury handed up an unrelated 17-count indictment against a Cordele man accused of fleeing from a sheriff’s deputy, crashing his vehicle and injuring a woman and three children.
Among the multiple traffic charges against Rashawn Tomar Hamilton, 31, are fleeing, serious injury by motor vehicle and cruelty to children.
Hamilton allegedly fled in his Ford Crown Victoria from Houston County sheriff’s deputy Reed Painter when Painter tried to pull over Hamilton for driving about 300 feet in a center lane about 3:40 p.m. July 8, according to arrest warrants.
The deputy stopped chasing the car after Hamilton allegedly ran a stop sign at West Wrasling Way and Houston Lake Road, according to an arrest warrant. Hamilton later crashed into two parked pickup trucks at 205 Wrasling Way.
Hamilton, who also is being held without bond at the Houston County jail, was on the lam for about a month. Houston County sheriff’s deputies, along with U.S. marshals based in Macon, caught up with Hamilton in Worth County about 80 miles south of Houston County on Aug. 9.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
