July 10, 2017 5:47 PM

He crashed after fleeing a Houston County deputy, now he’s facing felony charges

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

Arrest warrants have been issued for a Cordele man who crashed his vehicle when fleeing from a sheriff’s deputy, injuring a woman and three children in his vehicle.

Rashawn Tomar Hamilton, 31, is wanted on felony charges of fleeing and three counts of cruelty to children, said Houston County sheriff’s Capt. Ronnie Harlowe.

Hamilton also faces several misdemeanor traffic offenses, including driving on a suspended or revoked license and hit-and-run, Harlowe said.

Hamilton allegedly fled in his Ford Crown Victoria from sheriff’s Deputy Reed Painter when Painter tried to pull Hamilton over for driving about 300 feet in a center lane at 3:39 p.m. Friday, according to arrest warrants.

The deputy stopped chasing the car after Hamilton allegedly ran a stop sign at W. Wrasling Way and Houston Lake Road, according to an arrest warrant. Hamilton later crashed into two parked pickup trucks at 205 Wrasling Way.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts was asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser

