Houston County crash leaves woman, three children injured

A man attempting to get away from a Houston County sheriff’s deputy on Friday caused four people to get injured in a wreck.
A woman and three children were taken to the hospital after a crash on Enlish Drive in Bonaire. The wreck took place after a man driving a white Ford Crown Victoria sped away from an attempted traffic stop off Wrasling Way, Lt. Clay Chambers said.
The deputy stopped chasing the car, but shortly thereafter saw the Crown Victoria had crashed at about 4:40 p.m, he said.
The suspect ran away, leaving the injured woman and children inside the car. He had not been caught as of Saturday afternoon.
The incident is being investigated by the Georgia State Patrol.
