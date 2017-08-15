Tenant arrested in shooting; Victim was the apartment complex manager, residents say

The manager of Northside Gardens Apartments in Warner Robins was shot Tuesday by a tenant, other apartment complex residents say.
Lawrence David Northcutt, 71, who lives in Apt. 311 next to the office for the apartment complex, has been charged with aggravated assault, according to a Warner Robins police news release.
He’s accused of shooting 41-year-old Wendy Robinson, whom other tenants say is the manager of the apartment complex near Northside High School.
Robinson was shot multiple times in the abdomen, the release said. She underwent surgery at the Medical Center, Navicient Health, and is listed in stable condition.
The crime scene stretched from one apartment building to another where tenants said Robinson fled for her life after being fired upon and collapsed in the grass.
