Warner Robins police investigating shooting

By Becky Purser

August 15, 2017 11:57 AM

Warner Robins police are investigating a shooting Tuesday at Northside Garden Apartments on Texas Avenue.

A woman has been taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, with at least one gunshot wound, a Warner Robins police news release says.

Officer responded to the apartment complex at 10:15 a.m. in reference to shots fired, the release said.

A suspect has been detained, the release said.

Anyone with related information is asked to contact Warner Robins police Detective Carder Gravitt at 478-302-5380, or Macon RegionalCrimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser

