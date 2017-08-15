Warner Robins police investigating shooting

Warner Robins police are investigating a shooting Tuesday at Northside Garden Apartments on Texas Avenue.
A woman has been taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, with at least one gunshot wound, a Warner Robins police news release says.
Officer responded to the apartment complex at 10:15 a.m. in reference to shots fired, the release said.
A suspect has been detained, the release said.
Anyone with related information is asked to contact Warner Robins police Detective Carder Gravitt at 478-302-5380, or Macon RegionalCrimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
