He was on the lam for a month after fleeing from a Houston County cop, but no more

A Cordele man who’s accused of fleeing from a sheriff’s deputy a month ago — crashing his vehicle and injuring a woman and three children — is now behind bars.
Rashawn Tomar Hamilton, 31, was being held Thursday at the Houston County jail without bond on multiple traffic charges, including fleeing and serious injury by motor vehicle.
Hamilton allegedly fled in his Ford Crown Victoria from Houston County sheriff’s Deputy Reed Painter when Painter tried to pull Hamilton over for driving about 300 feet in a center lane at 3:39 p.m. July 8, according to arrest warrants.
The deputy stopped chasing the car after Hamilton allegedly ran a stop sign at W. Wrasling Way and Houston Lake Road, according to an arrest warrant. Hamilton later crashed into two parked pickup trucks at 205 Wrasling Way.
Houston County sheriff’s deputies, along with U.S. marshals based in Macon, caught up with Hamilton in Worth County on Wednesday, said sheriff’s Capt. Ronnie Harlowe. That’s about 80 miles south of Houston County.
“He felt like he had a place where he could stay down there and be out of sight,” Harlowe said.
Hamilton was jailed late Wednesday afternoon, jail records show.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
