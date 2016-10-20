Arrest warrant gives insight into how missing teen might have died

An arrest warrant for one of the teens accused of killing Sam Poss gives some insight into how Poss might have died.
The warrant for Brandon Warren, 18, states the manner of death as strangulation, suffocation and/or stabbing. The killing happened between 11 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Tucker Road in Perry, the warrant states.
Warren and Dakota White, 17, are charged with murder. An arrest warrant for White was not available Thursday afternoon.
Poss’ body was found in the woods in the Lake Joy area Wednesday night. The Perry High School graduate was last seen alive about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, his family said.
He was thought to be headed home barefoot from a friend’s house on Tucker Road to his home on Frank Satterfield Road along a half-mile wooded trail. He never arrived home.
His father previously identified the friend as White. Poss reportedly had been at White’s house to fix his computer, declined a ride home from him and left to walk home.
White was arrested at his Tucker Road late Wednesday night, and authorities found the body afterward. The wooded area where the body was found in unincorporated Houston County is not near the heavily wooded area near Poss’ home that authorities combed over three days.
Authorities conducted an extensive search of the 200-acre wooded area near where Poss went missing utilizing a specialized team of firefighters trained in search and rescue, blood hounds, cadaver dogs, and a Georgia State Patrol helicopter.
Comments