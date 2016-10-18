Search efforts for Sam Poss focus on swamp

A special team of firefighters trained in search and rescue are concentrating Tuesday on a swamp in a heavily wooded area of Frank Satterfield Road near the home of missing 18-year-old Sam Poss, his mom said.
“There’s a swamp back in the other half of the woods that they’re going to search right now,” said Nicole Poss. “But after that, they’ve searched everything they can. The bloodhounds didn’t pick anything up.”
The Georgia Search and Rescue team also searched Monday until about 9 p.m. The team is out in the wooded area behind Ochlahatchee Ball Park at 207 Frank Satterfield Road. The ball field is within walking distance of where Sam Poss lives with his dad, Christian Poss.
Sam Poss was last seen about 1:30 a.m. when he decided to walk the half-mile home barefoot from a friend’s house on Tucker Road. He had gone over to fix his friend’s computer and declined a ride home afterward from his friend because it was nice out and he wanted the exercise, his dad said.
His mother said he’d never gone missing before and that he always checked in with his family.
“I’ve never not known where he was ... He’s never ever left without letting anybody know,” she said.
Monday, family and friends searched the wooded area along a trail that links Frank Satterfield Road and Tucker Road and throughout the neighborhood. Authorities used bloodhounds, a Georgia State Patrol helicopter, and mobilized GSARS.
Authorities have asked family and friends and others to stay out of the woods Tuesday while they are searching, Nicole Poss said.
“Right now, all I’m doing is telling people to print out fliers and go with them,” she said. “I’ve got people posting fliers in Macon, Warner Robins, Perry and Atlanta now. It’s all I can do.”
Nicole Poss and others have waged a campaign on behalf of her son on social media from Facebook to Twitter to YouTube to get the word out that he is missing.
“I want everyone to post fliers everywhere they can and just keep looking and keep sharing on social media because that is an amazing thing to do, and it’s getting everywhere, and that’s what I need,” she said.
Although tired mentally and physically, she said she’s not giving up.
“I’m going find him and he’s coming home,” she said. “He’s coming home.”
