Search underway in wooded area for missing person

A search for a missing person is underway in a heavily wooded area near the Perry Junior League baseball field.
Family and friends gathered early Monday at the cell tower at 100 Frank Satterfield Road at the field to look for Sam Poss.
He was last seen leaving a friend’s house to walk home, a family member posted on her Facebook page.
“It doesn’t look like he ever made it home and he probably walked through the woods,” the post said.
The post shows a smiling Sam Poss in a 2016 graduation gown.
Perry police Capt. Bill Phelps said Poss was reported missing by his mother.
Authorities are using a Georgia State Patrol helicopter in the search, Phelps said.
For more on this story, come back later to macon.com and read Tuesday’s Telegraph.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
Comments