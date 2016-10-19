Cadaver dogs find no sign of missing teen

Authorities ended the search of a wooded area for a missing teen Wednesday after cadaver-sniffing dogs came up empty.
Sam Poss, 18, was last seen about 1:30 a.m. Saturday when he walked home from a friend’s house barefoot.
Three dogs trained to sniff out a dead body searched the area for about three hours starting at 9:30 a.m. The handlers of the dogs, part of the Georgia Body Recovery Team, said afterward they are confident there was no body in the area.
One of the handlers, Brigitte Basey, said the dogs can detect the odor of a body even if it has been moved.
“We had no indication whatsoever,” she said.
After the dog search ended the command post at Ochlahatchee Ball Park closed down.
Perry Police Capt. Heath Dykes said the search will now focus on pursuing any leads that come up and interviewing any potential witnesses. Authorities will no longer be searching the wooded area but he said family and friends my still choose to do so.
Prior to the dog search Wednesday, police and others, including a Georgia State Patrol helicopter, extensively searched the area where Poss would have walked home.
“At this point in time we feel like we’ve exhausted this area as far as the search goes, and feel that Sam is not in the woods over here,” Dykes said.
