Coroner: Body of Sam Poss found

The body of Sam Poss has been found, according to Houston County Coroner Danny Galpin.
Poss, 18, a 2016 Perry High School graduate with aspirations of joining the U.S. Navy, was last seen alive about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, his family said.
He was thought to be headed home barefoot from a friend’s house on Tucker Road to his home on Frank Satterfield Road along a half-mile wooded trail. He never arrived home.
Galpin said he received a call from Perry police that the body had been found and was headed to the scene Thursday morning to pronounce the death.
The body was found overnight and Perry police officers were posted to guard the area, Galpin said. He said investigators had been waiting for daylight to investigate the scene.
He declined to release the scene location, noting that Perry police have called a news conference at 10 a.m.
Perry police Capt. Heath Dykes could not be reached immediately for comment.
Nicole Poss, who helped wage a social media campaign to find her missing son, said she could not talk “right now” when reached by telephone.
Authorities conducted an extensive search in a 200-acre wooded area near where Poss went missing utilizing a specialized team of firefighters trained in search and rescue, blood hounds, cadaver dogs, and a Georgia State Patrol helicopter.
