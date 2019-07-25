Mercer announces headliners for new Ford Concert Series featuring a few local acts

Mercer football coach talks about upcoming season In a Q & A with Bobby Lamb, the head coach for Mercer University's football team, Lamb talks about preparing for the upcoming season on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In a Q & A with Bobby Lamb, the head coach for Mercer University's football team, Lamb talks about preparing for the upcoming season on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

Mercer has unveiled its headliners for the Ford Concert Series featuring some familiar names.

The headliners include Molly Stevens, Morgan Evans, Tucker Beathard, Craig Campbell and The Grapevine. They will perform before each home football game this season.

The order of the concerts has not been announced yet but can be expected to be released throughout the month of August, along with additional acts.

Each will take place at Toby Town, the tailgate area located at Black Field adjacent to Five Star Stadium, which is also the location the new Macon Beer Company Bear Garden, as Mercer continues its overhaul of the game-day experience.

Get to know the acts:

Molly Stevens: A Macon native who has appeared on The Voice and is known for her hits like “It’s a Lie” and “Roots.”

Morgan Evans: An Australian country artist who has become a household name having opened for the likes of Taylor Swift and Cole Swindell.

Tucker Beathard: A country music artist who has a connection with gridiron as his brother C.J is an NFL quarterback. Tucker was recently at The Crazy Bull in Macon for a concert.

Craig Campbell: A Georgia native who grew up a little over an hour from Macon, Campbell has made a name for himself as a country artist who has toured with Luke Bryan.

The Grapevine: A 10-piece band out of Macon, The Grapevine plays a variety of hits from Prince to Bruno Mars.