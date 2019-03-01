Q&A: Tucker Beathard plans to rock The Crazy Bull

“Rock on” singer Tucker Beathard will perform at The Crazy Bull Friday night as part of his Ride On 2019 Tour.
Here are a few things to know about the singer-songwriter and what to expect at his performance.
What you think about performing in Macon?
It’s awesome. I mean, I haven’t been able to play in Georgia as much as I’d like, but you hear about all the acts that came from Macon and that whole thing, and the country music fans down there are great, so I’m excited to be able to start... feeding Georgia with some of my music more than I have been able to in the past, so I’m really excited about it.
What should people expect when they come see you perform?
It’s definitely gonna be rockin’. We just like to have fun and play loud rock and country music, and it’s really about the songs for me and the song writing and... being able to incorporate loud rock and fun music with also the core foundation of country music, which is three chords and the truth.
You’ve received some praise for your album, “Nobody’s Everything,” for having a “fresher, rawer sound,” from Music Row. What is your inspiration for that? Where does that come from?
Honestly, I just make the music that I feel represents me as good as I can, and I think if you start watering down music too much and putting too much fake stuff in it, it kind of takes away from the organic realness of a song… I’ve always been a musician and a fan of instruments and hearing each instrument and letting the instrument speak and pull away but also just letting the lyrics and what you have to say pull a lot of weight… That’s just kind of just how I like making music.
Your grandfather was an executive in the NFL, and your dad is in country music. Now, your brother is in the NFL, and you’re in country music. What’s it like to come from a family like that?
I’ve always been a believer in if you surround yourself with successful people and people who work hard, then it’ll rub off on you, so they’ve been great influences as far as just role models to look up to and to see their work ethic. It kind of pushes you to work just as hard for what you want, so I guess just really being surrounded by hard workers like that just kind of makes you wanna work just as hard.
Who’s your favorite musician or band?
That’s tough because I’m really just a big fan of songs, and there’s a lot of different genres that have artists or bands that I like specific songs of, but I mean I listen … Kings of Leon is one band that I’ve been listening a lot to and Steve Earle. I’m a big fan of Steve Earle.
Who are your heroes?
I mean I’d have to say a lot of bands like Led Zeppelin and AC/DC and those people kind of got me into playing a lot, and … I look up to any artist in any genre whether I like it or not if they’re doing their own thing and making music that seems real to them and honest to them… I respect and look up to those people more than anything.
What is one thing people would be surprised to know about you?
My first instrument was drums, and I play drums on everything I record. I think a lot of people assume that you have a full Nashville band in there when you record, but naw. This whole album for me was just me and an engineer and a producer guy, and I played pretty much all of the guitars and drums on it.
What is on your bucket list?
I would like to try skydiving.
What item in your closet do you wear the most?
I like to go to Goodwill to shop... I mean it’s cheap, but they also have some cool stuff sometimes, and I found just like a simple black sweater thing, and it’s really comfortable, and you can just wear it anytime, anywhere, so I’ve been wearing that thing out like almost every other day.
What is your most treasured possession?
I’m a pretty big guitar nerd… My guitars are pretty special to me.
What do you consider your greatest achievement?
I had a baseball scholarship out of high school and was gonna go play baseball, but decided to follow my heart and throw it away and dive into music, and kind of just risk it all, and I look back now, and I’m just like really glad that I didn’t just do what felt more comfortable or whatever and took that leap of faith to follow my dreams.
Where is your favorite place to visit?
I love going to the outer banks in North Carolina. We have a family reunion every year there, and the beaches there are just awesome.
Who did you listen to when you were a kid?
Shoot, I listened to everything.
