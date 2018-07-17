Molly Stevens signs with record label. Here’s what’s next for the Macon native

A Middle Georgia native may have just gotten her big break.
Molly Stevens, a musician born and raised in Macon, signed to Marrow MP Records this month. The label, located in New Market, Alabama, focuses on Americana-folk and singer-songwriters.
“They’ve given me a lot of freedom to cultivate and write songs that I want to write and to be heard in the way that I want to,” Stevens said. “It feels just really genuine and really honest, and it’s a really great group of folks that I get to work with.”
Stevens already is working on projects with the label. She is recording her debut EP titled, “Here Now, Vol:1,” scheduled for a fall release, and will be going on tour, also this fall. In addition, she is working on a music video, which Stevens and Marrow MP hope will air on CMT in the near future.
Stevens said her country, folk sound is rooted in Macon, where she has been performing since her childhood. Some of her musical influences from home include artists like Otis Redding and the Allman Brothers Band.
“The Georgia music scene, and especially the Macon music scene, I hope can really be heard in this new record of mine,” Stevens said.
Wes Griffith, president and owner of Creek Media, which operates local radio station 100.9 FM The Creek, said Stevens is building on Macon’s great musical heritage. The goal is to continue to rebuild the music scene that was so prominent in the ‘60s and ‘70s.
“I think it’s great for the local music scene,” he said of Stevens signing with the label.
As her career continues to move forward, Stevens has some big goals for the future, she said.
“My next goal is to be playing the Grand Ole Opry and to be doing some big runs and big shows, some big acts,” she said.
One of her next gigs will be in Macon on Sept. 29 at The Society Garden, where she will be playing an album release show.
Earlier this year, Stevens was featured on the television show “The Voice,” where she made it to the Battle Round as part of Kelly Clarkson’s team. Since her time on the show, she has been touring the Southeast.
“We are beyond thrilled to have Molly as a part of the Marrow MP Records family. She is truly a special talent and person,” said Whitney Dean, owner, producer and co-writer at Marrow MP Records.
