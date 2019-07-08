Mercer football tailgating will be kicked up a notch with new beer garden

Mercer football coach talks about upcoming season In a Q & A with Bobby Lamb, the head coach for Mercer University's football team, Lamb talks about preparing for the upcoming season on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In a Q & A with Bobby Lamb, the head coach for Mercer University's football team, Lamb talks about preparing for the upcoming season on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

The game day experience at Mercer University just got kicked up another notch.

The university announced last week that a beer garden will be adjacent to Black Field, the designated tailgating area next to Five Star Stadium where the Bears play. The area is named Toby Town and is Mercer’s designated tailgating area.

Mercer is partnering with Macon Beer Company to provide brews for the Macon Beer Company Bear Garden. The area will serve six exclusive craft beers or other domestic options prior to all six Bears home football games to those 21 and over.

“(It) will only enhance the full-day experience that we strive to bring to our fan base at Mercer football games,” Mercer Associate Athletic Director Daniel Tate said in a release. “We’re fortunate to partner with Macon Beer Company.”

The beer garden comes on the heels of the new Ford Concert Series that is set to kick off this season as Mercer attempts to completely revamp the pregame festivities.

“We are excited to partner with Mercer University for their inaugural beer garden,” said Yash Patel, owner of Macon Beer Company, said in the release. “It’s a great feeling to be able to work together with my alma mater on a great space like this one… Macon Beer Company is the perfect partner for Mercer’s first beer garden and will be a great fit for football games and other fun occasions.”