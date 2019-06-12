You can enjoy Macon-made brews and get a Lyft home at a discounted rate. Here’s how.

This Macon brewery is opening a taproom downtown Yash Patel, the owner of Macon Beer Company, talks on Tuesday about how the brewery is opening a new taproom next to Bearfoot Tavern. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Yash Patel, the owner of Macon Beer Company, talks on Tuesday about how the brewery is opening a new taproom next to Bearfoot Tavern.

The ride home from this local brewery just got safer — and cheaper — for people enjoying a night out in downtown Macon.

Lyft is partnering with the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild to provide a “ride smart program” that cuts the fee for a Lyft ride from local breweries, wineries, distilleries and cideries by 50 percent.

One of those Georgia breweries in the program is the Macon Beer Company at 345 Oglethorpe Street.

The process to secure a discounted ride is simple.

Request a Lyft to the brewery.

Show the receipt to the staff inside.

Staff will give a coupon code to get 50% off the ride home.

The program is designed to encourage responsible drinking practices.

Macon Beer Company is the city’s first brewery since Prohibition, the website says. The brewery offers a variety of craft beers, including their flagship Macon Progress. It’s a pale ale that has hints of succulents and berries.

In October, owner Yash Patel told the Telegraph he wanted to make Macon into a “prominent beer town.”