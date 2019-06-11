Get ready to jam, Mercer fans. Officials announce football concert series

Mercer shoots it out with Western Carolina Mercer beats Western Carolina in shootout, 59-46. Watch our favorite images. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mercer beats Western Carolina in shootout, 59-46. Watch our favorite images.

Hey, Mercer fans: Make sure to put on your dancing shoes for the upcoming season’s football games.

Mercer announced the Ford Concert Series on Monday.

Officials say it will be a chance for fans to listen to some live music from national recording artists and local talent before the Bears play home games.

Fans will gather on Black Field, next to Five Star Stadium, where the Bears play. The area is named Toby Town and is Mercer’s designated tailgating area.

The artists for the concerts will be announced at a later date. Special events are also planned for the six home games the Bears will play this season.

“Attending a college football game is about much more than the game. It’s a full-day experience,” Mercer Associate Athletic Director Daniel Tate said. “Our goal with the Ford Concert Series is to continue striving toward being one of the best tailgating atmospheres in the Southeast.”

You can still get season tickets at tickets.mercer.edu or call the Mercer Ticket Office at 478-301-5470.

There is a limited supply of season tickets. Kickoff times and broadcast information for the games will be announced later this year before the football season begins.

2019 Mercer Football Home Schedule