Six Macon, Georgia teens were shot and killed and twice as many were arrested on murder charges since the 2018 Parkland school shooting. Bibb County schools and the district attorney try to help students.

Liz Fabian Liz Jarvis Fabian has reported public safety issues in Middle Georgia for over 36 years. The former storm chaser and news anchor for The Weather Channel has won numerous awards including McClatchy President’s Awards for breaking news team coverage. Fabian was named Georgia AP’s best beat reporter in 2017.