Teen shot dead at Chic-fil-A in Macon

An 18-year-old was shot dead at the Chic-fil-A on Bloomfield Road in Macon on Monday afternoon.
Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones identified the victim at Leonard Spivey Jr. He said there was a confrontation outside the restaurant, and Spivey ran inside and was shot. There was no immediate information on a suspect, Jones said.
A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release said there were several males fighting outside the restaurant. An employee opened the back door and two men ran inside to the kitchen area, where Spivey was shot. The shooter immediately fled the scene. A person believed to be involved in the incident was located later and taken to the sheriff’s office for questioning.
The shooting marks the 29th homicide of the year in Bibb County, just one shy of the total for 2017. It came just two days after Jones and other Bibb leaders held a community meeting on the rash of violence plaguing the community.
“I’m at a loss for words,” Jones said.
The shooting happened at about 3:15 p.m. at the restaurant located near the corner of Bloomfield Road and Mercer University Drive, across from the Macon Mall.
Jones said Spivey is the grandson of Ellen Sandifer, a 57-year-old woman found beaten to death Aug. 22.
