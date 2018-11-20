Fourth teen arrested, charged with murder in slaying of 16-year-old in Macon

A fourth teenager was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder in the shooting death of 16-year-old Kendrick Davis last month.
A Crimestoppers tip led Bibb County sheriff’s deputies to a house on Cochran Avenue in east Macon, where they arrested 18-year-old Coravius Hassan Ates just before noon.
Ates, who turns 20 next month, is charged with the Oct. 30 slaying of Davis, who was found shot to death at Warpath and Manson roads, not far from Millerfield Road. Ates also is charged with armed robbery in connection with a separate incident that occurred Oct. 13 in east Macon, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Jamon Deshon Jackson, 18, and 16-year-old Troy Jackson were arrested within 24 hours of the killing. Jackson was booked in the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center. The Department of Juvenile Justice told The Telegraph it does not have mugshots of juvenile offenders, despite its own policy that states every juvenile must be photographed upon booking.
Damarkis Jamicheal Hammonds, 19, of New Clinton Road, was arrested Nov. 5 at a residence in the 700 block of Tidewater Circle in Baconsfield.
Davis was the 34th homicide victim in Bibb County this year.
Anyone with information about the killing is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.
