A teen died the day after he was released from jail. Two are charged with murder

DaKwaun Tyre Faulks was released from the Bibb County jail the day before he was taken to a Macon hospital, where he died from a gunshot wound to the back Sunday night.
On Monday afternoon, 18-year-old Dawan Jasentay Daniels Jr. and 17-year-old Zontravion Keontae Hernandez were each charged with murder.
Faulks, 18, was among 46 people arrested in “Operation Shockwave,” a two-day investigation involving the U.S. Marshals office, the Department of Justice, the FBI and local law enforcement agencies.
Faulks was booked in jail Friday after being charged with three counts of aggravated assault in connection with a July 4 shooting.
Lt. Sean DeFoe said warrants were issued for Faulks’ arrest after his girlfriend reported that he fired shots at her and two others following an argument on O’Hara Drive North.
Faulks was freed Saturday on a $20,000 bond.
On Sunday, Faulks and Daniels argued with Hernandez, and the confrontation turned deadly, DeFoe said. It was unclear what the argument was about or where the fatal shooting took place.
Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.
Comments