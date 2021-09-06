Craving pizza? These 6 Middle GA restaurants serve the ‘Best of the Best,’ locals say

Whether cooked over a wood-burning stove or hand-tossed and served up “Macon-style,” these Middle Georgia pizzerias each have their own unique draws.

All have built strong local followings in the Macon and Warner Robins areas. Two have been Middle Georgia fixtures for decades. One has been open less than a year.

The six restaurants earned top awards in the Telegraph’s 2021 Best of the Best contest in which customers can vote for their favorite businesses, including for best pizza place.

The Best of the Best winners are the top scorers in each category based on votes cast on macon.com.

Here are the winners in the Macon-Bibb area in the best pizza place category:

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Warner Robins area

Here are the winners in the Warner Robins area in the best pizza place category: