These are the best pizza places in Macon, according to Best of the Best voters

Editor’s note: As 2020 come to a close, the Telegraph looks back on our Best of the Best contest to share our readers’ favorite restaurants and businesses.

Residents of Macon-Bibb County voted in multiple categories for The Telegraph’s 2020 Best of the Best Awards, including Best Pizza Place, Best Restaurant and Best Coffee Shop.

However, only three restaurants were chosen by voters to win the Best Pizza Place category.

The Best of the Best awards are given to businesses who receive the most votes online through The Telegraph’s website.

Here are the restaurants who received the most votes in the Best Pizza Place category.

First place: Ingleside Village Pizza

Ingleside Village Pizza, at 2395 Ingleside Ave., won first place in the Best of the Best 2020 competition in the Best Pizza Place category.

The restaurant offers a large selection of pizzas with an equally large selection of imported beers, according to its website.

Ingleside is currently open 4-8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, and curbside pickup and delivery are the only service options available.

Second place: Fatty’s Pizza

Fatty’s Pizza, at 344 Second St., received the title of “Runner Up” in the Best of the Best category for Best Pizza Place.

The restaurant opened another location in 2020 at 120 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd., and people can place orders online through its website.

Both restaurants are open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 12-10 p.m. Sunday.

Third place: Your Pie

Your Pie, at 536 Poplar St., won third place in the Best of the Best competition for Best Pizza Place.

Your Pie, a franchise, has created a chain of stores that have a down-the-line approach to making pizza, according to its website.

The location in downtown Macon is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. The North Macon location, at 1625 Bass Road, is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.