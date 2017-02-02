Rankings and Middle Georgia’s National Signing Day wrapup

National Signing Day was Wednesday, and Georgia and Georgia Tech both had strong days in their classes. Many Middle Georgia players signed on with their college of choice, as well.
Here’s a look at the national rankings for signing day, along with what took place throughout Middle Georgia.
ESPN Top 10
1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. Georgia, 4. Florida State, 5. USC, 6. Michigan, 7. LSU, 8. Oklahoma, 9. Auburn, 10. Clemson.
Also: Georgia Tech 42.
Rivals Top 10
1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. Georgia, 4. Michigan, 5. Florida State, 6. USC, 7. Oklahoma, 8. LSU, 9. Florida, 10. Texas A&M.
Also: Georgia Tech 41.
Rivals SEC rankings
1. Alabama, 2. Georgia, 3. LSU, 4. Florida, 5. Texas A&M, 6. Auburn, 7. Tennessee, 8. South Carolina, 9. Arkansas, 10. Kentucky, 11. Mississippi State, 12. Mississippi, 13. Missouri, 14. Vanderbilt.
Rivals ACC rankings
1. Florida State, 2. Miami, 3. Clemson, 4. Louisville, 5. North Carolina, 6. Virginia Tech, 7. Pittsburgh, 8. Georgia Tech, 9. Duke, 10. N.C. State, 11. Virginia, 12. Syracuse, 13. Boston College, 14. Wake Forest.
Rivals Sun Belt rankings
1. Louisiana-Monroe, 2. Arkansas State, 3. Texas State, 4. Georgia State, 5. Troy, 6. Appalachian State, 7. (tie) Georgia Southern/Louisiana-Lafayette, 9. South Alabama, 10. Idaho, 11. New Mexico State.
247Sports Top 10
1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. Georgia, 4. USC, 5. Michigan, 6, Florida State, 7. LSU, 8., Oklahoma, 9. Auburn, 10. Florida.
Also: Georgia Tech 46, Georgia State 94, Georgia Southern 97.
247Sports SEC rankings
1. Alabama, 2. Georgia, 3. LSU, 4. Auburn, 5. Florida, 6. Texas A&M, 7. Tennessee, 8. South Carolina, 9. Mississippi State, 10. Arkansas, 11. Kentucky, 12. Mississippi, 13. Missouri, 14. Vanderbilt.
247Sports ACC rankings
1. Florida State, 2. Miami, 3. Clemson, 4. Virginia Tech, 5. North Carolina, 6. Louisville, 7. Pittsburgh, 8. Georgia Tech, 9. Duke, 10. N.C. State, 11. Syracuse, 12. Virginia, 13. Wake Forest, 14. Boston College.
247Sports Sun Belt rankings
1. Texas State, 2. Georgia State, 3. Louisiana-Monroe, 4. Georgia Southern, 5. Troy, 6. Appalachian State, 7. Arkansas State, 8. South Alabama, 9. Louisiana-Lafayette, 10. New Mexico State, 11. Idaho.
Here’s a look at Wednesday’s action in the state and in Middle Georgia.
