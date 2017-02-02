Rankings and Middle Georgia’s National Signing Day wrapup

1:14 Cordele TV man plays paparazzi in "I, Tonya" Pause

1:53 Three generations of women, marching on Washington

2:52 Harlem Globetrotter tries near impossible shot. And nails it

3:08 Donald Trump's Inauguration in three minutes

4:12 Cop Shop Podcast: BMW 'test drive' leads straight to jail

0:28 Georgia groundhog Gen. Beauregard Lee predicts early spring

9:40 Slain Peach officers honored at state Legislature

1:00 FPD center McBride works for spot in Mercer signing class

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?