Receivers lead Houston County signing class

Everyone knew their quarterback. He was one of the top names in this year’s recruiting cycle.
But wide receivers Amari Colbert and Eli Watson made names for themselves during their Houston County careers, as well. The two were part of a six-player National Signing Day class Wednesday, joining quarterback Jake Fromm, who enrolled at Georgia early in January.
Colbert signed with Old Dominion, while Watson signed with Western Illinois, an FCS program.
“That’s like my best friend. It’s a great feeling,” Colbert said of signing alongside Watson. “We really just feed off each other. He’d be having a good game, and he’d come to me and tell me, it’s time to turn it up. We just feed off each other.”
Colbert was a three-year starter and is the Bears’ all-time leading receiver with 123 catches, 2,347 yards and 29 touchdowns. Watson had 83 career catches for 1,872 yards and 19 touchdowns.
“It’s really a lot like Warner Robins, and it felt like home,” Watson said of Western Illinois. “The campus is not too big, and I can find my way around. I just liked the campus itself.”
Four other Bears signed Wednesday: Tucker Coody (preferred walk-on, Mercer), Trey Jones (GMC), Shane McCullough (Berry) and Branden Smith (Kennesaw State).
“It’s their program,” Houston County head coach Von Lassiter said. “They’ve done a fantastic job of kind of changing the culture here at the school. They’re a special class, a group of kids that I will never forget.”
