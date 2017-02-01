At 6-foot-5, Jimmy Marshall gives Middle Tennessee a tall target

0:46 Offensive linemen key to Mercer signing class Pause

2:30 Peach County brothers sign with Troy

5:05 The Ivy League has called Northside's Jaylan Sandifer

0:55 Safety big position of need for Mercer

0:45 Street Party returns to Cherry Blossom Festival

9:40 Slain Peach officers honored at state Legislature

3:26 Teens charged in killing of 18-year-old Sam Poss in court

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

2:53 Is racial concentration an issue in Bibb County Schools?