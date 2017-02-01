At 6-foot-5, Jimmy Marshall gives Middle Tennessee a tall target

Jimmy Marshall was Tattnall Square’s go-to receiver last fall. But he could do so much more.
From throwing the ball a long distance on hitch-and-go plays to running down breakaway receivers in the open field as a defensive back, the Trojans’ 6-foot-5, 216-pound senior did a lot for the GHSA Region 7-1A championship team and Class 1A private school semifinalist.
Wednesday, Marshall took the next step in his playing career, signing with Middle Tennessee.
“Amazing,” Marshall said of his National Signing Day experience. “I never thought I would make it this far playing football. But it’s here.”
Playing on a run-heavy wing-T offense, Marshall caught 18 passes for 302 yards and four touchdowns last season. He also threw two touchdown passes on plays where the quarterback threw a long lateral to the sideline to set Marshall up to throw downfield.
The team he will be joining throws the ball a lot more. Middle Tennessee averaged 325.8 yards per game through the air last season, passing for a total of 4,236 yards and 39 touchdowns. Passing yardage made up 63 percent of the Blue Raiders’ total offense.
“A tall, competitive outside threat,” Middle Tennessee head coach Rick Stockstill said of Marshall on the team’s signing day website.
Marshall is one of five wide receivers signed by Middle Tennessee on Wednesday. Two of those receivers, in addition to Marshall, are from Georgia: Zeke Cobb from Dalton and Tavonn Salter from Stephenson and Mount San Antonio (California) College.
Middle Tennessee went 8-5 last season, losing to Hawaii in the Hawaii Bowl.
“He’s got great size and length for a wide receiver,” Tattnall head coach Chance Jones said. “Also, his strength. He’s well over 200 pounds. I think he’s going to use that against smaller corners and whatnot to be able to be successful.”
