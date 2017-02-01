Nixons to team up at Troy

Kevin and Kyle Nixon have played football together their entire lives. That’s not going to change for at least for more years.
The two Peach County standouts signed with Troy on Wednesday at the school’s National Signing Day ceremony. The two defensive stars were starters for four years with the Trojans.
“Both of them have been tremendous players here for us for four years,” Peach County head coach Chad Campbell said. “They’ve started for four years and played a lot of football. They’re two of the finest young men who have ever played in our football program.”
Kevin plays linebacker while Kyle plays defensive back. The Trojans finished 10-3 in 2016, including a 30-24 loss to eventual national champion Clemson.
“It started from me with the atmosphere there. I trusted the coaches, and I trusted the players,” Kevin said. “I could see how they had grit when they faced Clemson and how they had a tight game. I just want to be a part of that program and a part of that.”
Troy building a strong program was important to the brothers, along with getting the chance to continue to play together.
“To go somewhere with my brother and have that type of companionship with the people and my brother,” Kyle said. “The people there and the relationships you can make with other people there, I thought that was a real nice thing because that’s what I always look for in a college. To get to play on the next level and play on such a high stage, I think is a great thing.”
“That’s a plus, really right there because I really wanted to go to school with my brother, and me playing ball with him again, what more can I get than that?” Kevin said.
