Two years in, Bibb superintendent continues ‘no-nonsense’ approach to school improvement

The Bibb County school district has almost 24,000 students, 4,000 employees and 39 schools, but one man answers for them all.
Curtis Jones stepped into the demanding role of superintendent two years ago. Those who’ve worked closely with him spoke of a refreshing district leader who has established consistency and a clear vision since his first day on the job April 6, 2015.
‘Culture of accountability’
Jones has worked to create a “culture of accountability” and understanding. He looked at the past experiences the district had gone through and how to get people to think differently and, ultimately, take new actions.
The school board had governance issues and had trouble finding a permanent superintendent after the tumultuous tenure of Romain Dallemand. With Jones’ guidance, members have “moved from a battleship situation,” solidified their processes and found their focus, board member Wanda West said.
Jones has seen the board grow and improve relations since then, and members have been supportive of him.
“We’re still dealing with some of the issues of previous administrations. Whenever we hit a snag, it’s easy to say, ‘there you go again,’” Jones said. “I’m very proud of the team that has come together. My senior cabinet is very focused and strong.”
Jones said he knew internal adjustments were needed before any external changes could happen. He reorganized the district’s central office to emphasize procedures and ensure effective communication across the district, West said.
“A lot of what we’ve had to do to begin to move forward is to revisit roles and responsibilities from the feet of the board to the classroom,” she said. “It is beginning to work. I am happy that when we go to board meetings that we are really working on the issues and using the protocols.”
Tom Hudson, who ended his 12-year term as a board member in December, said he has seen a good system of checks and balances as the superintendent’s office oversees what’s happening in the schools, although he thinks the bar needs to be raised for educating Bibb County’s children. And more parental involvement and community support is still needed for public education in the area, he said.
Jones is a “no-nonsense man” who delivers a clear, consistent message, which was missing for years, Howard High School principal Shannon Norfleet said. He has established higher accountability for parents, students, teachers and administrators.
He’s transparent, makes himself accessible to everyone and supports and listens to his principals, said Burdell-Hunt Magnet Elementary School principal Tanya Allen.
Focus areas
Jones’ main focus areas have been reading, enrollment, attendance and discipline. The district has a strategic plan in place to get students on reading level and help them maintain their skills.
Children know their current reading levels and goals to work toward. Community members tutor students through programs with the United Way of Central Georgia and AARP, and more teachers are taking reading endorsement courses. Every Bibb school has at least two or three staff members who are certified in reading instruction. West would like to see all teachers earn that certification.
“He has a great perspective about what every child should be doing at every single level,” said Springdale Elementary principal Donna Jackson, who will become Bibb’s executive officer of elementary schools next year. “His vision, direction and everything that he does is research-based.”
Jones hopes improvements in technology, facilities, security and nutrition in Bibb County schools will encourage more students to enroll. Interactive panels and cameras in the classrooms, new entry systems, the planned Northeast/Appling complex and competitive pay for teachers are all creating equity for the district.
“I think enrollment will come as people believe we have as much to offer as any other private school, charter school, home school or virtual school,” Jones said. “We’re just doing our best to provide quality education opportunities for all students who come here.”
By next year, all schools will have in place the Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports program, which uses incentives to encourage students to go to school. Schools look at attendance monthly and sometimes weekly, and a task force works with chronically absent students.
Engaging classrooms and careful monitoring of common areas have contributed to fewer discipline issues. There’s more consistency on what constitutes major and minor discipline infractions, as well as in the tribunal hearing process for students. All elementary schools will be able to offer in-school suspension by next year, which will get students back in the classroom sooner.
Long-term goals
Jones took time to get to know everyone when he started the job and then slowly and intentionally implemented his vision, Jackson said.
The district has to be patient and give the new initiatives three years to bear fruit, but Jones said he is already seeing signs of success.
He wants graduation rates to reach 80 percent by 2020 and 90 percent by 2025. The district’s rate was 71.2 percent for 2014-15 and inched up to 71.6 percent for 2015-16.
Jones’ other goals include getting more schools on the state’s “Beating the Odds” list and fewer on the failing list, and increasing CCRPI scores. Bibb County has shown slight gains since Jones came on board, increasing from 60.8 in 2014-15 to 61.4 in 2015-16.
“I hope he’ll stay with us many years. We all know that stability and leadership is key in increasing achievement,” Norfleet said. “I think that the Bibb County school district is going up. I’d say that most of that is because we had a good leader come in that set a vision, and everybody is falling behind him.”
Jones said his current contract ends in March 2018, but he’ll continue in the role as long as the school board wants him and the district is still being productive and growing.
“My hope is that we’ll continue to be successful and people will see that the governance team, the school board and the superintendent, as well as the district’s leadership team, the principals and the administrators, are all working together,” he said. “I like being part of a winning team, and so I’m hopeful I can stay as long as those things are in place.”
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
Comments