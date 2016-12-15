Dallemand, others at center of $7 million-plus lawsuit filed by school district

The Bibb County School District filed a federal lawsuit Thursday seeking repayment of more than $7 million in public funds it alleges were fraudulently spent during former superintendent Romain Dallemand’s tenure.
The suit names Dallemand, former school district executive director of technology Thomas Tourand, Progressive Consulting Technologies Inc. and its CEO Isaac Culver III, CompTech Computer Technologies Inc. and its president and CEO Ellen J. Stephen III and Pinnacle/CSG Inc. and its president Cory McFarlane as defendants.
Through a series of alleged fraudulent acts, the school district alleges Dallemand pressured a school district employee to wire $3.7 million to CompTech Computer Technologies to buy 15,000 NComputing devices that weren’t compatible with the existing school infrastructure, according to the lawsuit.
Shortly after receiving the money, CompTech wired all but $50,000 of the school district’s money to Progressive Consulting Technologies, a Macon-based company, according to the suit.
Culver, Progressive’s CEO, recently was named the incoming chairman of the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce. Attempts to reach him for comment Thursday were unsuccessful.
Only 300 of the NComputing devices were installed and they don’t operate properly. The others are being stored in a school district warehouse, according to the lawsuit.
The suit further alleges that Dallemand pressured a school district employee also to wire $3.2 million to Pinnacle/CSG Inc., a Florida construction company, to buy accounting and financial software that the school district never received.
In both instances, the employee was surprised by the request to wire the funds because the school district never wired money. School board policy required all bills to be paid by check.
The school board didn’t approve of either purchase, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit alleges each of the defendants engaged in racketeering, wire fraud and mail fraud, violations of federal law. Contacted Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office would neither confirm nor deny the existence of a related criminal investigation.
Further, the school district wouldn’t have approved Dallemand’s severance agreement had members been aware of his alleged breaches of contract and fraud related to the transactions.
The district is seeking the payment of $7,365,200 in damages, punitive damages, interest and attorneys fees.
Dallemand served as superintendent from Feb. 1, 2011, to June 30, 2013.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
