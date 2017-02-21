After debate, Northeast High and Appling Middle project moves forward

After months of delay, the project to build a new complex for Northeast High School and Appling Middle School is moving forward again.
The Bibb County Board of Education approved contract negotiations with Sheridan Construction and Stafford Builders and Consultants during a called meeting Tuesday afternoon. Four other builders responded to the $35 million project, which will be funded through education sales tax proceeds.
The extra session was scheduled during the board’s monthly meeting Feb. 16, after members expressed concerns about the contractor selection process. The board discussed that process for nearly an hour and 15 minutes before coming to a unanimous vote Tuesday.
Board members Lester Miller and Wanda West said they were uncomfortable with the bid prices not being included in the superintendent’s recommendations. Other board members questioned the evaluators and the weight given to the contractor interviews and reviews.
Miller said he didn’t have a problem with the suggested contractors, but he wants to be able to look at price factor if there are multiple competent builders that can do a project.
“It was never my intention to not have pricing be a part of this rubric,” he said. “Somehow, because we worried about previous jobs being underbid, we kind of took price out of this situation, and we expect the superintendent to ... negotiate these prices now.”
Jones said he and his staff are not trying to hide anything from the board. The process was in line with changes they thought the board wanted, and it was presented to the board in the fall. It is the superintendent’s job to handle the negotiations and the dollar amounts for the project, board member Susan Sipe noted.
“I think I’ve provided a recommendation that is reasonable and logical,” Jones said.
Board members considered tabling the item to allow for more discussion during their March retreat, but they voted so the project would not be delayed further. The bidding process was started over in December after it was compromised in the fall.
Board members did not authorize the superintendent to start contract negotiations with International City Builders for the new Campus Police and transportation facility on Cavalier Drive. The action item will be tabled until the March meeting, and members plan to discuss it and the bidding process during their retreat.
