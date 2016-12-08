Middle Georgia school districts show improvement on latest state index

While the College and Career Ready Performance Index score for Georgia as a whole decreased since last year, most Middle Georgia school districts showed improvement.
The report, released Thursday, measures schools on a 100-point scale, taking into account graduation rates, test scores and other data. Georgia received a 73.6, falling from 75.5 the year before. The 2013-14 statewide score was 72.3.
The Houston County school district led the area with a score of 79.5 for the 2015-16 school year, an increase from 76.6 in 2013-14 and 78 in 2014-15.
The most significant change came from Peach County, which went from 62.3 in 2013-14 to 66.2 in 2014-15 to 71.5 this year.
Bibb and Monroe were up from last year, but not on par with scores from 2013-14.
Bibb County yo-yoed from 62.2 in 2013-14 to 60.8 in 2014-15 to 61.4 on the most recent score. Monroe County went from 80.8 to 73.1 to 75.5. Jones County’s score has also fluctuated over the past three years, but is now down, going from 76.2 in 2013-14 to 80.8 last year to 77.8 today.
