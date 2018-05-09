Dakota White found guilty in 2016 slaying of Sam Poss

SHARE COPY LINK Murder suspect Dakota White gives details to the death of Sam Poss during Perry police department video. White, now 19, said he and another teen, Brandon Warren, now 20, had a suicide pact but wanting to see what it felt to kill someone first. Jason Vorhees

Murder suspect Dakota White gives details to the death of Sam Poss during Perry police department video. White, now 19, said he and another teen, Brandon Warren, now 20, had a suicide pact but wanting to see what it felt to kill someone first. Jason Vorhees