Dakota White found guilty in 2016 slaying of Sam Poss

UPDATED, 12 p.m.
Dakota White, accused of murder, aggravated assault and other crimes in the 2016 slaying of Sam Poss has been found guilty on all charges.
A jury of 10 men and two women deliberated for about 20 minutes before returning their verdict.
White will be sentenced at a later date.
FROM EARLIER, 11:30 a.m.: A jury of 10 men and two women here has begun deliberating in the murder trial of Dakota White, a Houston County teen accused in the 2016 slaying of 18-year-old Sam Poss.
Testimony ended Wednesday morning with the defense resting without calling any witnesses. White chose not to take the stand.
During closing arguments, White’s lawyer said her client, who was 17 when Poss was killed, reminded jurors that it was White’s confession that led authorities to Poss’s body.
“Dakota cracked the case,” attorney Angie Coggins said, noting that the defense did not challenge the state’s claim that White was responsible.
White’s detailed admission to Perry police to participating in the killing, a video recording of which was shown to jurors after testimony in the trial began Tuesday, may have all but sealed his fate.
White, now 19, and an alleged accomplice, Brandon Warren, who is set to stand trial next week, are accused of luring Poss to the home of White’s grandparents, then killing him by stabbing him nine times in the chest and abdomen and asphyxiating him with computer cables. Poss’s body was found a few days after the mid-October slaying dumped in some woods near Lake Joy.
After his arrest, White said he and Warren had agreed to commit suicide together, but before doing so wanted to know what it was like to take a life. The night of Oct. 15, 2016, he said they fooled Poss, a computer whiz White was loosely acquainted with, into joining them at White’s grandparents’ house on Tucker Road in Perry under the pretense of helping White with some computer-game coding.
In his closing remarks, prosecutor Greg Winters described White and Warren as “two bullies” who chose to kill Poss “because he was easy.”
“You are here,” Winters told the jury, “because of [White]. … You are here because Sam answered the call, and because Sam said, ‘I’ll come help.’”
