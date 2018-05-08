Teenage suspect was suicidal, 'dark and despondent' when Perry teen was killed, lawyer says

The trial for Dakota White, one of two Houston County teens accused in the October 2016 strangulation slaying of Sam Poss, began here Tuesday with White’s lawyers emphasizing their contention that details of Poss’s death would have remained a mystery were it not for their client.
The defense painted White, who was 17 when the killing happened, as a “child” in the “darknesss” of suicidal despair when Poss, 18, was allegedly lured out late one mid-October night, strangled with a cord, stabbed and buried in some woods.
“He took detectives to Sam’s body,” one of White’s attorneys, Megan Allen, told jurors in her opening statement. “It was with his words that we know the answers.”
White, now 19, faces murder and other charges, as does Brandon Warren, 20, who is expected to go on trial next week.
Poss’s disappearance and disturbing death made headlines across the region a year and a half ago. After Poss’s father learned that Poss was last seen with White the night Poss vanished, supposedly after visiting White’s house to help him with some computer-game coding, investigators and other police officers questioned White.
Prosecutors on Tuesday played a recording of White speaking to a Perry cop early in the search for Poss. When the officer asked White where White thought Poss might be, White replied, “I have no clue.”
It was not until a couple of days later that White led investigators to Poss’s body.
Testimony in the case resumes this afternoon.
