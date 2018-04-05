Drive-by shooting, home invasion, carjacking suspects nabbed at same Macon house

When U.S. marshals and Bibb sheriff's deputies served a warrant in a carjacking that occurred last month, two of the five people arrested were found to be suspects in an armed home invasion and a drive-by shooting that occurred Monday.
Officers went to 3365 Flamingo Drive before noon Wendesday looking for 18-year-old Twayne Jafar Rainey Jr., who was wanted in a March 11 carjacking and armed robbery at Pendleton Homes, according to a Bibb County sheriff's news release.
The warrant for Rainey's arrest accuses him of luring a man to the public housing complex at 3401 Houston Ave. to purchase a pair of sunglasses from the victim. Instead, the warrant says, Rainey robbed him and stole his car.
Rainey's arrest led deputies to more than just two stolen guns and marijuana. Three of the four others with him also were charged with recent violent crimes.
Deshafore Deandre Hicks, 20, is charged with a Jan. 1 aggravated assault at the C Mini Mart at 3380 Houston Ave.
Rainey, Hicks, 18-year-old Dequavia Benard Pollard and two 19-year-olds, Timshad Jahard Hughes and Amore Jaquan Calhoun, were each charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a gun during commission of the felony of theft by receiving.
Hicks and Hughes also were allegedly involved in violent crimes Monday including the home invasion at Overlook Gardens Apartments at 1400 Gray Highway and the drive-by shooting at Pansy Avenue and Iris Street, the news release said.
According to an incident report from the sheriff's office, 25-year-old Michael Palmer Jr. was in the shower when he heard knocking on the door just after noon.
Palmer told investigators that he was walking to the door to answer when two men, wearing all black with bandanas hiding their faces, "kicked it open."
"One of the masked men said, 'Oh s---. Someone's here.' " the deputy noted in the report. "Then one of them fired two shots" with an automatic gun that had an extended clip.
About three hours later and six miles away, a man was shot in the stomach standing on a street corner.
Calvin Thomas Hugley, 33, was wounded and lying on the ground when deputies wheeled in off Montpelier Avenue. A large crowd had gathered in a empty field near Pansy Avenue and Iris Street, according to the incident report.
While deputies interviewed people, a gold Honda Accord rode past and people inside fired "multiple shots into the crowd," the report said.
Another person was grazed by one of the bullets but he or she did not cooperate with deputies and refused medical treatment.
The incidents are still under investigation, so anyone with information is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500, or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Telegraph reporter Laura Corley contributed to this report.
