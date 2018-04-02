Man critical after drive-by shooting near site of Macon's latest homicide

A man was seriously wounded after a drive-by shooting in Unionville on Monday afternoon near the spot where a woman was shot to death less than a week ago.
Calvin Thomas Hugley was shot about 2:45 p.m. near Pansy Avenue and Iris Street, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. The 33-year-old was standing on the corner when several people in a gold Honda drove by and fired shots toward him.
Hugley was in critical condition late afternoon as investigators combed the area for evidence and canvassed the neighborhood for witnesses.
Last week, 26-year-old Jamarta Chennelle Clark was shot to death on Elpis Street, between Grosso and Lilly avenues, about a quarter-mile from where Hugley was shot Monday. Clark's shooter got away before police arrived after the 2 a.m. shooting Thursday.
Never miss a local story.
Anyone with information related to either shooting is urged to call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Comments