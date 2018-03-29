Dying Macon woman found with multiple gunshot wounds on Unionville street

90 Baby-starvation case 'tragic,' judge says Pause

241 Cop Shop Podcast: Bizarre and baffling Macon burglaries

215 'To treat a puppy that way,' judge tells dog killer, 'that scares me for you'

114 He knocked on their doors, then sexually assaulted them, police say

236 Cop Shop Podcast: Georgia DUI suspect pees his pants

264 Cop Shop Podcast: Beer bandit locked in store

25 East Macon shooting victim helped into ambulance

149 Know the warning signs

261 Cop Shop Podcast: Man flips off cop, tries to get away