Dying Macon woman found with multiple gunshot wounds on Unionville street

A 26-year-old Macon woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds early Thursday in Unionville.
At about 2 a.m., officers were called to investigate a report of shots fired near Elpis Street, which is a block off Columbus Road between Pansy and Grosso avenues.
Jamarta Chennelle Clark, of Macon, was lying in the road between Grosso and Lilly avenues, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.
She was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, where she was pronounced dead.
Investigators have no description of a suspect as the shooter got away before investigators arrived.
Anyone with information is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
