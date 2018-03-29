Blood stains mark the spot on Elpis Street where Bibb sheriff's deputies found Jamarta Chennelle Clark suffering from multiple gunshot wounds early Thursday.
Crime

Dying Macon woman found with multiple gunshot wounds on Unionville street

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

March 29, 2018 05:59 AM

Macon, GA

A 26-year-old Macon woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds early Thursday in Unionville.

At about 2 a.m., officers were called to investigate a report of shots fired near Elpis Street, which is a block off Columbus Road between Pansy and Grosso avenues.

Jamarta Chennelle Clark, of Macon, was lying in the road between Grosso and Lilly avenues, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

She was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators have no description of a suspect as the shooter got away before investigators arrived.

Anyone with information is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

