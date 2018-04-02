Masked gunman fires shots in home invasion in northeast Macon

A northeast Macon man dodged bullets Monday afternoon during a home invasion.
Bibb County sheriff's deputies are looking for two men with weapons after shots were fired at an apartment residence off Gray Highway.
Shortly after 12:30 p.m. Monday, deputies issued a lookout for two black males in ski masks who are accused of kicking in someone's door at the Overlook Gardens Apartments at 1400 Gray Highway.
One of the men, who were both dressed in all black, fired two shots after finding the man at home, said Sgt. Linda Howard, a public affairs officer of the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.
The man was not hit by the bullets.
The suspects reportedly left the scene in a tan Honda, but the model of the vehicle was not immediately clear.
No further information was immediately available, but anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
