Officers came looking for a Macon carjacking suspect and arrested 5 people

Five people were arrested as U.S. marshals and Bibb sheriff's deputies served a warrant in a March carjacking.
At about 11 a.m. Wednesday, officers went looking for 18-year-old Twayne Jafar Rainey Jr. who was wanted in a carjacking and armed robbery at Pendleton Homes on March 11, according to a Bibb County sheriff's news release.
When officers arrived at 3365 Flamingo Drive to serve the warrant, they found two stolen guns and marijuana.
They arrested 20-year-old Deshafore Deandre Hicks, who is accused of an aggravated assault Jan. 1 at the C Mini Mart at 3380 Houston Ave.
Rainey and Hicks also are accused of possession marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during commission of the felony of theft by receiving along with two 19-year-olds, Timshad Jahard Hughes and Amore Jaquan Calhoun and 18-year-old Dequavia Benard Pollard.
The warrant for Rainey's arrest accuses him of luring a man to the public housing complex at 3401 Houston Ave. to purchase a pair of sunglasses from the victim, but robbed him instead and stole his vehicle that was later recovered.
The incidents are still under investigation, so anyone with information is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500, or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
