5 Houston County students in last week charged with making terroristic threats

Two Houston County students accused of making threats to their schools were arrested Wednesday.
Classmates reported a Bonaire Middle School student made "a threat against the school on social media," Houston County schools spokeswoman Beth McLaughlin said in an email to The Telegraph late Wednesday.
The student was investigated by the Houston County Sheriff's Office and charged with being a party to a crime of terroristic threats and acts, McLaughlin said.
Also Wednesday, a Warner Robins High School student was accused of making threats to the school. The student was arrested and charged with terroristic threats and acts.
McLaughlin did not immediately respond to questions about the nature of the alleged threats and where they were reportedly made.
In the past week, five Houston County schools students have been arrested and charged with similar offenses.
On Saturday, a 13-year-old girl was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats to Huntington Middle School.
On Tuesday, a 13-year-old boy was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats to Warner Robins Middle School. Later Tuesday, a 16-year-old was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats to the Houston County Crossroads Center.
The alleged threats occurred on the heels of a school shooting in Florida that left 17 dead Feb. 14.
