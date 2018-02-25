Teen charged with threat on middle school

A 13-year-old student has been charged with making social media posts that threatened Huntington Middle School, police say.
The Warner Robins Police Department and the Houston County Sheriff's Office were notified Saturday of Instagram posts that threatened to "shoot up the school," according to a release from the police department. Posts contained pictures of guns, knives and an ax, as well as a written threat to the school, the release stated.
Police officers and the Houston County Sheriff Juvenile Division were able to locate the phone from which the threats were made. After interviews, investigators arrested a 13-year-old female who is a student at the school, the release stated. She is being held at the Macon Youth Detention Center.
Assistant Chief John Wagner said the photos of the weapons were stock photos and she did not have access to any weapons. There was no indication that she had any plans to follow through or even had any anger toward anyone at the school, he said.
"She was just kidding but we are not kidding," he said.
On the heels of a school shooting in Florida that left 17 dead, as well as other school shootings, he warned students not to joke around with social media posts that could be seen as threatening.
The girl is charged with making terrorist threats, he said, which is a felony.
