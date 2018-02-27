13-year-old arrested after shooting threats targeting Georgia teacher and school

A teenage student ran away Monday after he was accused of making threats to "shoot up the school" and wound a teacher.
Warner Robins Middle School administrators contacted police just before 2 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department.
After administrators confronted the 13-year-old about the threats, he ran away from the building at 425 Mary Lane.
Police later went to his house and arrested the boy.
He is charged with terroristic threats and acts, which is a felony, the release stated.
The student is in the custody of the Houston County Juvenile Division.
Friday, Warner Robins police increased patrols after threats were reported concerning Northside High School on Green Street, but the threats were never substantiated.
